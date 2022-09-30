Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Short Interest Update

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,400 shares, an increase of 116.4% from the August 31st total of 150,800 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 382,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:TERN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.69. 1,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,041. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79.
Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.08. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TERN. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 498.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 210,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 174,974 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 189,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TERN. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.
