Terra (LUNA) Achieves Market Cap of $2.54 Billion

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $2.47 or 0.00012778 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Terra has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $2.54 billion and $200.45 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007326 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000668 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010333 BTC.
- FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000230 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000054 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00012500 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000249 BTC.
Terra Coin Profile
Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,029,359,214 coins and its circulating supply is 165,340,522 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Terra
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.