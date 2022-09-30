Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,910 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 100,000.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $603,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $558,885.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $525,793.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $558,885.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TEVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 25.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

