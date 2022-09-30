Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $20,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,524,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 42,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $842,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 342.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 985,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,659,000 after purchasing an additional 762,524 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,587,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

