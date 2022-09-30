The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.22.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

DSGX stock opened at $64.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.10. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $56.19 and a one year high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.72 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3,007.3% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,578,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,547 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 21.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,874,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,747 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 129.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,800,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,364 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,381,000 after purchasing an additional 975,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth $66,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

