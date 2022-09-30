The Graph One Day Trading Volume Reaches $36.12 Million (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One The Graph coin can currently be bought for about $0.0988 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular exchanges. The Graph has a market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $36.12 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Graph Profile

The Graph was first traded on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,472,366,518 coins and its circulating supply is 8,672,067,079 coins. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

