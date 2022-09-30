The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 716,900 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 896,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,073,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Green Organic Dutchman Stock Down 6.3 %

OTCMKTS:TGODF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 506,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,430. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.70. Green Organic Dutchman has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter. Green Organic Dutchman had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 102.72%.

Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants and seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

