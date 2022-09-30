The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.64

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.64 and traded as low as $16.03. The India Fund shares last traded at $16.29, with a volume of 30,064 shares traded.
The India Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.62.
The India Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%.
The India Fund Company Profile
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
