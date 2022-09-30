The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.64

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.64 and traded as low as $16.03. The India Fund shares last traded at $16.29, with a volume of 30,064 shares traded.

The India Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.62.

The India Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The India Fund

The India Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The India Fund by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 32,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of The India Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of The India Fund by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The India Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The India Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,345,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,235,000 after acquiring an additional 18,594 shares in the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

