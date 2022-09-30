The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 834,400 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the August 31st total of 1,266,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 213.9 days.
The Sage Group Price Performance
SGGEF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.42.
About The Sage Group
