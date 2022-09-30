The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 834,400 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the August 31st total of 1,266,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 213.9 days.

The Sage Group Price Performance

SGGEF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.42.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

About The Sage Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.