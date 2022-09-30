The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,083 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $6,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,961,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,882,000 after acquiring an additional 60,072 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,990,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,712,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,930,000 after acquiring an additional 91,175 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,406,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,038,000 after acquiring an additional 48,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,737,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,003,000 after buying an additional 1,158,956 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upgraded Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.54. The stock had a trading volume of 11,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.34. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $45.77.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Further Reading

