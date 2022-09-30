The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Position Raised by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 2,795.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,146 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,297 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for about 6.1% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $20,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,426,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,037,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,102,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,054,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,177 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,155,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,814,536,000 after acquiring an additional 451,261 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,698,122,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,129,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TD traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.31. The stock had a trading volume of 188,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,911. The firm has a market cap of $111.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.88. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $58.64 and a 1 year high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.696 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TD. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.36.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

