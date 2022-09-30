Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.2 %

TMO opened at $516.61 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $497.83 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $564.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $557.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

