TheStreet Downgrades Spire (NYSE:SR) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Spire from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Spire from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Spire Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of SR opened at $64.02 on Monday. Spire has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $79.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.81 and its 200-day moving average is $72.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Spire had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SR. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spire by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,256,000 after purchasing an additional 27,542 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spire by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,440,000 after purchasing an additional 38,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Spire by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,606,000 after purchasing an additional 41,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Further Reading

