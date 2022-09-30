TheStreet Upgrades Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Grupo Santander raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a hold rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th.
NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $7.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.60. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $12.50.
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.
