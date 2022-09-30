TheStreet Upgrades Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Grupo Santander raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a hold rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $7.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.60. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 16.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter valued at $146,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 28.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at $101,000. 7.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

