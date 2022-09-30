Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.26 EPS

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $1.26, Briefing.com reports. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Thor Industries Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE THO traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $69.98. The company had a trading volume of 47,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,588. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.71.
In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer bought 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,003.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.
Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.
