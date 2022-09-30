Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Announces Earnings Results

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $1.26, Briefing.com reports. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Thor Industries Stock Performance
NYSE:THO traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,588. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $128.87.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer acquired 1,225 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,003.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thor Industries
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on THO. StockNews.com lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.
About Thor Industries
Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.
Featured Articles
