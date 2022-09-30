Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Announces Earnings Results

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $1.26, Briefing.com reports. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Thor Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:THO traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,588. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $128.87.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer acquired 1,225 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,003.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thor Industries

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Thor Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Thor Industries by 51.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 94,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THO. StockNews.com lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

About Thor Industries

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.