Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Stock Performance

NASDAQ:THCPW remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 174,203 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 238,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 42,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,942,000.

