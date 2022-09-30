thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Down 48.3% in September

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

thyssenkrupp Stock Down 7.4 %

TKAMY stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 66,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,826. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05.

thyssenkrupp last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 6.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on thyssenkrupp from €17.00 ($17.35) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an "underweight" rating for the company. DZ Bank cut shares of thyssenkrupp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a €5.80 ($5.92) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of thyssenkrupp from €8.80 ($8.98) to €8.20 ($8.37) and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.90.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

