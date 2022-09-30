Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Short Interest Update

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 605,800 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the August 31st total of 419,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on TWMIF shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$2.10 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TWMIF opened at $0.74 on Friday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.