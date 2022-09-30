Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) Short Interest Update

Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the August 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tiga Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Tiga Acquisition by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tiga Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $727,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 175,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 100,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiga Acquisition alerts:

Tiga Acquisition Stock Performance

TINV remained flat at $10.37 during midday trading on Thursday. 49,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,466. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29. Tiga Acquisition has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $10.38.

Tiga Acquisition Company Profile

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tiga Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiga Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.