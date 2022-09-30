Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Short Interest Update

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

TBLMY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.40. 12,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82. Tiger Brands has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $13.61.

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods primarily in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.

