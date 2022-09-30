Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSBK opened at $27.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.03. Timberland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $29.90.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Timberland Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Timberland Bancorp

In related news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $32,130.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 2,112 shares of company stock valued at $56,430 in the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 84,471 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 281,358 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc increased its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 221,054 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 12,595 shares during the period. M3F Inc. increased its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 170,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,036 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.