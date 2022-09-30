Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Short Interest Update

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tio Tech A Stock Performance

NASDAQ TIOA remained flat at $9.87 during trading on Thursday. 12,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,282. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. Tio Tech A has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $9.97.

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tio Tech A

About Tio Tech A

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIOA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tio Tech A by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Tio Tech A by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 980,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after acquiring an additional 74,228 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tio Tech A by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 415,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 48,396 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Tio Tech A in the 1st quarter worth about $5,874,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tio Tech A in the 1st quarter worth about $1,970,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tio Tech A does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

