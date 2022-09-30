Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Short Interest Update

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Tio Tech A Stock Performance
NASDAQ TIOA remained flat at $9.87 during trading on Thursday. 12,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,282. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. Tio Tech A has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $9.97.
Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter.
About Tio Tech A
Tio Tech A does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.
