Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.95

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.95 and traded as high as $27.71. Titan Machinery shares last traded at $27.63, with a volume of 301,509 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TITN shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Titan Machinery to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.64.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

