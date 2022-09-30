Titon (LON:TON) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $81.20

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 81.20 ($0.98) and traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.91). Titon shares last traded at GBX 81 ($0.98), with a volume of 38,167 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Titon in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Titon Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 81.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 85.12. The stock has a market cap of £9.09 million and a P/E ratio of 2,700.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Insider Activity at Titon

About Titon

In related news, insider Alexandra French bought 12,738 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £10,063.02 ($12,159.28). Also, insider G Paul Hooper acquired 35,498 shares of Titon stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £28,398.40 ($34,314.16).

(Get Rating)

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

Featured Stories

