Titon (LON:TON) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $81.20

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 81.20 ($0.98) and traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.91). Titon shares last traded at GBX 81 ($0.98), with a volume of 38,167 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Titon in a research report on Friday, September 16th.
Titon Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 81.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 85.12. The stock has a market cap of £9.09 million and a P/E ratio of 2,700.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.
Insider Activity at Titon
About Titon
Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.
