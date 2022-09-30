Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Holdings Reduced by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,393 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,338 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 57,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 18,680 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,943,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TOL. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.99. The stock had a trading volume of 87,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 4.99. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.49. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day moving average is $46.96.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.46%.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.