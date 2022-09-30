Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Down 20.8% in September

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 2,400,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after buying an additional 3,760,804 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 8,500,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,446,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 764,518 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 300,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 205,428 shares in the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TNXP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.55. 15,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,813,215. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.42. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.23. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.