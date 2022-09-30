Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Short Interest Down 13.9% in September

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the August 31st total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.1 days.

Topcon Stock Up 0.9 %

Topcon stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Topcon has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.27.

Get Topcon alerts:

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $362.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.60 million. Topcon had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Topcon will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Topcon

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. It offers 3d oct, retinal camera, slit lamps, auto refractometer, auto kerato-refractometer, tonometer, specular microscope, photocoagulator, operation microscope, vision tester, lensmeter, and chart projector, as well as IMAGEnet, an ophthalmic data system; and crop analysis, data management, guidance and autosteering, weighing and measurement, mapping, implement control, and feed management products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.