Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Purchases C$123,800.00 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,895,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,730,050.

Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,500.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 2,400 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,320.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 7,600 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,060.00.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TOT opened at C$6.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.83. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.57 and a 1 year high of C$9.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$272.44 million and a PE ratio of 20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Total Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

TOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Featured Stories

