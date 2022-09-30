TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

TTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $46.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.76.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.60%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,050,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,139 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,767,000 after buying an additional 3,673,271 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,514,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,385 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,252 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

