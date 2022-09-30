Tower Bridge Advisors Has $32.15 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,740 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 2.6% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $32,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.26.

NYSE:ACN traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.40. 100,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $293.05 and a 200 day moving average of $298.07. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $254.27 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

