Tower Bridge Advisors Has $6.87 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $2,687,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 109.9% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $207.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,042. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.65. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.70.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

