Tower Bridge Advisors Lowers Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,205 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up 1.2% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $14,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.57. 240,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,023,993. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.73. The company has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

