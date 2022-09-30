Tower Bridge Advisors Reduces Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,139 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 1.9% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $22,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,444 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $964,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in CVS Health by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,560,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $264,155,000 after purchasing an additional 173,507 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.45. The company had a trading volume of 389,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,515,987. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

