Tower Bridge Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,636 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.8 %

MDT stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.83. 230,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,434,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $80.39 and a 12-month high of $128.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

