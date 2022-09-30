Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 2,520 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Crown Castle were worth $7,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 976.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 7.2% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.76. 60,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.37 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.76.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.20.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.