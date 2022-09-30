Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Short Interest Down 15.4% in September

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toyo Suisan Kaisha from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Stock Performance

Shares of TSUKY opened at $41.48 on Friday. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a twelve month low of $29.69 and a twelve month high of $45.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.63.

About Toyo Suisan Kaisha

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, and Cold-Storage. It processes and sells seafood, such as salmon, trout, fish eggs, etc.; and manufactures and sells instant noodles, and frozen and chilled foods, as well as processed foods, such as packaged cooked rice and freeze-dried products.

