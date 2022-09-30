Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,197 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 248,598 shares.The stock last traded at $130.45 and had previously closed at $133.76.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TM shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $183.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.37. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $65.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.65 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,657,000 after buying an additional 173,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Toyota Motor by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 996,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,634,000 after acquiring an additional 126,407 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 7.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57,478 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2,266.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,585,000 after purchasing an additional 608,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 606,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,450,000 after purchasing an additional 107,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

