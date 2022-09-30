Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.58

Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and traded as low as $0.54. Track Group shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 1,000 shares.
Track Group Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 million, a P/E ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.16, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.54.
Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter. Track Group had a positive return on equity of 543.00% and a negative net margin of 12.38%.
About Track Group
Track Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices. Its products include ReliAlert XC4, a GPS monitoring device; ReliAlert XC 3, which enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders in real-time through on-board two/three-way voice communication technology; and Shadow, an offender tracking device with 3G compliant.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Track Group (TRCK)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for Track Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Track Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.