Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.58

Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and traded as low as $0.54. Track Group shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Track Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 million, a P/E ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.16, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter. Track Group had a positive return on equity of 543.00% and a negative net margin of 12.38%.

About Track Group

Track Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices. Its products include ReliAlert XC4, a GPS monitoring device; ReliAlert XC 3, which enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders in real-time through on-board two/three-way voice communication technology; and Shadow, an offender tracking device with 3G compliant.

