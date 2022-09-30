TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD) Short Interest Down 54.5% in September

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

TradeUP Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ UPTD traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.06. 60,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,476. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03. TradeUP Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TradeUP Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its position in TradeUP Acquisition by 4.2% in the first quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $620,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $901,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,169,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in TradeUP Acquisition by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 866,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 87,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

About TradeUP Acquisition

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology industry.

