Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,172 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average of $50.16.

