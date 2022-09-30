Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,172 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of JPST opened at $50.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average of $50.16.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Are Smucker & Hostess Buys As Consumers Focus On Food Purchases?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.