Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $82,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 25,886 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.59.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.95. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

