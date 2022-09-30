Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 0.4% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,410,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.11.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.0 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $163.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.14. The company has a market cap of $142.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.11 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

