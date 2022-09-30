Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $94.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.69. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.95 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,404 shares of company stock valued at $811,817. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.90.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.