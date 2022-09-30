Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,779,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,729 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 19,643.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,579,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,859 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 56.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,671 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.34.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

