Tranche Finance (SLICE) Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Tranche Finance (SLICE) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Tranche Finance has a market capitalization of $979,220.00 and approximately $36,269.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranche Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0490 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tranche Finance has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tranche Finance’s official website is tranche.finance.

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranche Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranche Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

