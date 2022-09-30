Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Trading Up 20%

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Rating) shares were up 20% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 325,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 321,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Trigon Metals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.37, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13.

Trigon Metals (CVE:TM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Trigon Metals Company Profile

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. It primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and one prospecting license covering 1,057 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

