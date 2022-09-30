Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys 916 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 24.4% during the second quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 35,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $9.04 on Thursday, hitting $270.90. 4,811,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,084,116. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.07.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.