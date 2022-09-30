Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Boosts Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,277 shares during the period. Bath & Body Works comprises about 1.0% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned about 0.09% of Bath & Body Works worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 490.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 156.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 361.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

BBWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Shares of BBWI opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average of $40.31. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.22%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

