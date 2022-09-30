Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Has $14.15 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up 2.6% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $14,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $470.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $479.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.61. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $345.90 and a 1 year high of $515.49.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $504.27.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

